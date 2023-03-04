UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars Defeat Multan Sultans By 21 Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Sultans could hardly make 159 runs while chasing the target set by Lahore Qalandars in tonight encounter at Gaddafi Stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars on Saturday defeated Multan Sultans by 21 runs.

The Sultans could not chase the target and could hardly make 159 runs against the loss of seven wickets. The bowling attack of Qalandars gave tough time to the batters of Sultans.

Earlier, the Qalandars had set the target of 181-run target by batting first at historic Gaddafi Stadium.

Earlier, Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first against Sultans.

Both the teams are excited for tonight clash and are playing the 20th match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at historic Gaddafi Stadium.

