HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars Win Toss, Decide To Bat First Against Islamabad United

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2023 | 06:54 PM

It is the 16th match of the mega event being played tonight at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium and the players of both sides are excited for tonight fixure.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars on Monday won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United.

It is the 16 match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 and the first one which is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi.

(Details to follow)

