HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars Win Toss, Decide To Bat First Against Islamabad United
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2023 | 06:54 PM
It is the 16th match of the mega event being played tonight at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium and the players of both sides are excited for tonight fixure.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars on Monday won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United.
It is the 16 match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 and the first one which is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi.
(Details to follow)