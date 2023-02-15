UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans Replaces Shahnawaz Dahani With Mohammad Ilyas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2023 | 05:47 PM

HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani with Mohammad Ilyas

The Multan Sultans have taken this decision after Shahnawaz Dahani injured his finger in the opening match of HBL Pakistan Super League

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2023) Multan Sultans have replaced an injured Shahnawaz Dahani with fast bowler Mohammad Ilyas.

Dahani injured his finger in the opening match of the HBL Pakistan Super League on Monday.

The replacement has been approved by the event technical committee that includes Haroon Rashid (Chair), Usman Wahla (member), Dr Najeeb Soomro (Member, Medical) and Sameer Khosa (Member, Legal).

Taking to Twitter, Shahnawaz Dhani responded to the decision made by Multan Sultans.

He wrote, “I am very sad to leave my team Multan Sultans for a while, to get my pinky finger operated & comeback as soon as possible. My best wishes to rest of the team, would definitely miss everyone specially my fans. Remember Dahani will be back soon.❤️🤙#MultanSultans #HBLPSL8,”.

