HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans Beat Peshawar Zalmi By 56 Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2023 | 06:16 PM

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs

Sultans batters have shown excellent performance as they have set a huge target of 211 runs for Peshawar Zalmis in the fifth match of ongoing season 8 HBL PSL at Multan.

Multan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2023) Multan Sultans on Friday win by 56 runs in the fifth match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Multan Stadium.

Sultans set the target of 211-run for Peshawar Zalmis.

Zalmi started off nicely specially Haris and Saim, the excellent direct hit by Abbas which changed the game and broke the partnership between Saim and Hairs.

After that Sultans never looked back, their bowlers did the job and got the wickets when needed and bowled out Zalmi for 154. Usama and Ihsanullah took 3-wicket each.

Earlier, Rilee Rossouw and Muhammad Rizwan played well and they led their side to a strong position.

Rossouw scored 75 off 36 balls while Muhammad Rizwan 66 runs off 42 balls.

Sutans lost ony three wickets to set the huge target of 211 runs for Zalmis who wono the toss but decided to bowl first.

