HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans qualify for final by beating Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars all out at 76 runs while chasing the target of 161 runs set by Multan Sultans in Qualifier match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2023) Multan Sultans qualified for final match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 by defeating Lahore Qalandars.

Sultans beat them by 84 runs.

Qalandars hardly made 76 runs and all out against the target of 161 runs in the Qualifier match of the mega event.

Earlier, Multan Sultans gave a 161-run target to Lahore Qalandars --a target that was achievable--after they won the toss and opted to bat first against Qalandars.

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will lock horns in the first eliminator on Thursday and the loser will be out of the tournament while the winner will face the loser of the Qualifier on Friday.