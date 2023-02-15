UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against Quetta Gladiators

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2023 | 06:08 PM

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans win toss, opt to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

The players are excited for tonight clash at historic Multan stadium with the thousands of fans on the occasion.

Multan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2023) Multan Sultans won the toss and decide to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the third match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at Multan Stadium on Wednesday.

The players of both sides are quite excited for their tonight’s clash.

However, Shahnawaz Dahani of Multan Sultans was ruled out of the PSL after he got injured in the opening match of HBL PSL 8.

(Details to Follow)

Related Topics

Multan Injured Pakistan Super League Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Emirati-British Friendship C ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Emirati-British Friendship Committee delegation

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladia ..

PSL 2023 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Will ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE President orders providing additional $50 mill ..

UAE President orders providing additional $50 million to aid quake-affected peop ..

20 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani ..

HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani with Mohammad Ilyas

33 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in N ..

Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in NA

41 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin’s UAE interns to unveil AI-power ..

Lockheed Martin’s UAE interns to unveil AI-powered solution for aircraft engin ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.