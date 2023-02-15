HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans win toss, opt to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

(@Abdulla99267510)

The players are excited for tonight clash at historic Multan stadium with the thousands of fans on the occasion.

Multan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2023) Multan Sultans won the toss and decide to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the third match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at Multan Stadium on Wednesday.

The players of both sides are quite excited for their tonight’s clash.

However, Shahnawaz Dahani of Multan Sultans was ruled out of the PSL after he got injured in the opening match of HBL PSL 8.

(Details to Follow)