HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi Decide To Bat First Against Gladiators

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2023 | 06:53 PM

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Gladiators

Both sides will lock horn tonight in the 25th match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at Rawalpindi ground.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators tonight at Rawalpindi Stadium.

The both sides will lock horns tonight in the 25th match of HBL Pakistan Super League being played at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Squads:

Zalmi XI: 1 Babar Azam (capt.), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Mohammad Haris, 4 Tom Kohler-Cadmore, 5 Haseebullah Khan (wk), 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Aamer Jamal, 8 Wahab Riaz, 9 Azmatullah Omarzai, 10 Arshad Iqbal, 11 Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

