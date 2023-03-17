UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi Decide To Bat First Against Lahore Qalandars

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2023 | 06:48 PM

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

Both teams will fight their best to win the second Eliminator to reach final of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2023) Peshaar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

This is the second eliminator match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

Both the teams are expected to show excellence to win this important match to reach final of the megal event.

Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions, lost the Qualifier against Multans on Wednesday but tonight match is another chance for them for the final.

According to the reports, the likely rain could affect the important match as the weather turned pleasant after day time rain while MET office also predicted rain again in the afternoon.

(More to Follow)

