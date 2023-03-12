HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Islamabad United fail to chasethe target of 180 runs set by Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi Stadium on Sunday.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by 13 runs at Rawalpindi Stadium on Sunday.

Islamabad United failed to chase the target of 180 runs to defeat Zalmi as they all out at 166.

The defeat landed Islamabad United at the third position, a place ahead of Zalmi. Now, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns in Wednesday's qualifier, with United and Zalmi playing off on Thursday to face the loser of that clash.

Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and decided to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi.