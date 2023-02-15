UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi Fined For Slow Over-rate

Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2023 | 07:19 PM

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi fined for slow over-rate

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):By Sohail Ali Peshawar Zalmi were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their two-run victory over Karachi Kings in the second match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Tuesday.

A spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board said here on Wednesday that Peshawar Zalmi were ruled to be one over short of their target by match referee Ali Naqvi, who took into consideration time allowances before arriving at the decision.

As such, and in accordance with Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each player was fined 10 per cent of his match fee.

