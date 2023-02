HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi make good start in clash with Islamabad United

(@Abdulla99267510)

Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bowl first at National Bank Cricket arena in Karachi

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi made good start as they scored 34 in the third over of the match against Islamabad United at National Bank cricket arena in Karachi.

Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bat first.