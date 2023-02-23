UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi Set 157-run Target For Islamabad United

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Peshawar Zalmi made good start but lost its momentum as Islamabad United bowlers gave really tough task to the batters.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi set the target of 157 runs for Islamabad United.

Zalmigs goodmade good start but lost momentum asv the bowlers of Islamabad United, especially Hasan Ali showed excellent bowling. a

It was the 12th match of HBL PSL 8 which is being played at National Bank cricket arena in Karachi.

Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bat first.

