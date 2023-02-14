HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi set 200-run target for Karachi Kings

(@Abdulla99267510)

Babar Azam and Kohler-Cadmore showed excellent performance as both the batters scored 68 and 92 respectively and lifted their team to 199 against Zalmis at Karachi Stadium.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi batters on Tuesday displayed excellent bating as they gave a big target of 200 runs to Karachi Kings in the second match of the HBL PSL 8 at the Karachi ground.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of HBL PSL 8 at Karachi Stadium.

According to the reports, Aussie Cricketer Peter Hatzoglou looked quite excited for Zalmi’s 1st game in the ongoing mega event. Superstars Jimmy Neesham and Shakib Al Hasan also reached Karachi to join the #Zalmi Squad ahead of Peshawar Zalmi's 1st #HBLPSL8 game against Karachi tonight ⚡️

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.