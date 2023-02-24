HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi to chase big target of 221 runs to beat United

(@Abdulla99267510)

The batters of the United, especially Azam Khan played aggressively as he hit three sixes in the second last over and surprised the cricket fans at National Bank Cricket arena in Karachi.

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi has to chase a huge target of 221 runs set by Islamabad United tonight at National Bank Cricket Arena.

The batters of the United showed excellent batting and especially Azam Khan who hit three sixes in the second last over. He fought aggressively till the last ball and finally was taken.

His strikes surprised the cricket fans.

Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators at National Bank Cricket Arena.

The players of both sides are quite excited for tonight clash white victory in this match is very important for Gladiators in the 13th match of the mega event of HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

Islamabad coasted to their target inside 15 overs, with Asif Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rassie van der Dussen starring.

The Gladiators have the likes of Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah but need some more support from those around them. Islamabad also seem to have a better-rounded bowling attack, making them slight favourites for tonight.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators XI: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Aimal Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Islamabad United XI: Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hassan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed