UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi To Chase Big Target Of 221 Runs To Beat United

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2023 | 07:08 PM

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi to chase big target of 221 runs to beat United

The batters of the United, especially Azam Khan played aggressively as he hit three sixes in the second last over and surprised the cricket fans at National Bank Cricket arena in Karachi.

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi has to chase a huge target of 221 runs set by Islamabad United tonight at National Bank Cricket Arena.

The batters of the United showed excellent batting and especially Azam Khan who hit three sixes in the second last over. He fought aggressively till the last ball and finally was taken.

His strikes surprised the cricket fans.

Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators at National Bank Cricket Arena.

The players of both sides are quite excited for tonight clash white victory in this match is very important for Gladiators in the 13th match of the mega event of HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

Islamabad coasted to their target inside 15 overs, with Asif Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rassie van der Dussen starring.

The Gladiators have the likes of Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah but need some more support from those around them. Islamabad also seem to have a better-rounded bowling attack, making them slight favourites for tonight.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators XI: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Aimal Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Islamabad United XI: Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hassan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Islamabad Pakistan Super League Van Mohammad Hafeez Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz Shadab Khan Islamabad United Event From Habib Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

TDAP arranges pre-event for 'Her Hunar' exhibition ..

TDAP arranges pre-event for 'Her Hunar' exhibition to be held on March 4-5

1 minute ago
 Austin Says He Has Not Spoken to Chinese Counterpa ..

Austin Says He Has Not Spoken to Chinese Counterpart for 'Couple of Months'

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) issues notices on petition ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) issues notices on petitions for recovery of PTI leaders

2 minutes ago
 Two more industrial units start operation in Mohma ..

Two more industrial units start operation in Mohmand Economic Zone

2 minutes ago
 US Bets on NATO Ties With Eastern EU States Hostil ..

US Bets on NATO Ties With Eastern EU States Hostile to Russia - Ex-Italian Prime ..

22 minutes ago
 Milk price increases to Rs 200/litre

Milk price increases to Rs 200/litre

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.