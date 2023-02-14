UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi Win By Two Runs In Thrilling Match Against Karachi Kings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:48 PM

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi win by two runs in thrilling match against Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings fought well while chasing the target of 199 runs set by Zalmis but they could not make it at the Karachi ground.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi won the match by two runs in the thrilling match against Karachi Kings at Karachi ground on Tuesday.

Zalmis set the target of 200 runs for the Karachi Kings as its batters displayed excellent bating.

Babar Azam made 68 while Kohler-Cadmore pushed the team to 199 by scoring 92 runs.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of HBL PSL 8 at Karachi Stadium.

According to the reports, Aussie Cricketer Peter Hatzoglou looked quite excited for Zalmi’s 1st game in the ongoing mega event. Superstars Jimmy Neesham and Shakib Al Hasan also reached Karachi to join the #Zalmi Squad ahead of Peshawar Zalmi's 1st #HBLPSL8 game against Karachi tonight ⚡️

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.

