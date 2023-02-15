HBL PSL 8: Qalandars and Zalmi fined for slow over-rate

(@Abdulla99267510)

Each player has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee under Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel for one over short in their matches.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their two-run victory over Karachi Kings in the second match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at the National Bank cricket Arena on Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi were ruled to be one over short of their target by match referee Ali Naqvi, who took into consideration time allowances before arriving at the decision.

As such, and in accordance with Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each player was fined 10 per cent of his match fee.

Meanwhile, each member of the Lahore Qalandars side was also fined 10 per cent of his match fee after their side was one over short during their one-run victory over Multan Sultans in the opener on Monday.