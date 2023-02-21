UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars Defeat Gladiators By 63 Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2023 | 06:44 PM

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars defeat Gladiators by 63 runs

The Quetta Gladiators failed to chase the target of 199 runs set by Lahore Qalandars in the 10th match of ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi tonight.

Quetta Gladiators failed to reach the target of 199 runs set by Lahore Qalandars at National Bank cricket Arena in Karachi tonight.

Lahore Qalandars made 198 runs by batting first in clash with Gladiators.

it was the 10th match of HBL Pakistan Super League.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first in the match against Lahore Qalandars at National Bank Cricket Arena.

The Gladiators in matches played earier batted first in all of their games so far, winning only once.

The Qalandars' only victory, meanwhile, came when they batted first in the opening fixture of this season's PSL - against the Multan Sultans.

It is the 10th match of ongoing mega event of HBL PSL 8.

Playing XI:

Lahore Qalandars XI: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Shai Hope (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Quetta Gladiators XI: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Hafeez, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad

More Stories From Sports

