HBL PSL 8: Qalandars Opt To Bat First Against Sultans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2023 | 07:07 PM

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars opt to bat first against Sultans

Both the teams are locking horns at historic Gaddafi Stadium tonight and are excited for tonight clash.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in tonight match.

Both the teams are excited for tonight clash and are playing the 20th match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at historic Gaddafi Stadium.

(Details to Follow)

Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans

