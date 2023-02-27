UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars Rip Through Islamabad United

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2023 | 06:54 PM

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars rip through Islamabad United

Islamabad United could hardly score 90 against the target of 201 runs set by Qalandars at history Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars on Monday defeated Islamabad United by 110 at Gadaffi Stadium.

Islamabad Unied could hardly score 90 against the target of 201 set by the Qalandars at historic Gaddai Stadium in the 16th match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

The Qlandars' bowlers gave tough time to the batters of Islambad United and did not allow them much time on the crease as they continued to fall one after another.

Raza and Rashid played well to ush thier side to a strong position against Islamabad United which is a tough team.

It is the 16 match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 and the first one which is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Pakistan Super League Rashid Lahore Qalandars Islamabad United Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Nuland Says 'Fringes' of Both Parties Starting to ..

Nuland Says 'Fringes' of Both Parties Starting to Question US Aid to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 MNA Saira demands probe against PIA officers invol ..

MNA Saira demands probe against PIA officers involved in self-appointment

2 minutes ago
 Argentina Head Coach Scaloni Extends Contract Unti ..

Argentina Head Coach Scaloni Extends Contract Until 2026

2 minutes ago
 UK Space Agency Pledges $60Mln for Tech Dedicated ..

UK Space Agency Pledges $60Mln for Tech Dedicated to Lunar Communication

2 minutes ago
 Classical Film Museum to be established in Abu Dha ..

Classical Film Museum to be established in Abu Dhabi

30 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah announces creation of free zone ded ..

Ras Al Khaimah announces creation of free zone dedicated to digital and virtual ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.