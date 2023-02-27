HBL PSL 8: Qalandars rip through Islamabad United

(@Abdulla99267510)

Islamabad United could hardly score 90 against the target of 201 runs set by Qalandars at history Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars on Monday defeated Islamabad United by 110 at Gadaffi Stadium.

Islamabad Unied could hardly score 90 against the target of 201 set by the Qalandars at historic Gaddai Stadium in the 16th match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

The Qlandars' bowlers gave tough time to the batters of Islambad United and did not allow them much time on the crease as they continued to fall one after another.

Raza and Rashid played well to ush thier side to a strong position against Islamabad United which is a tough team.

It is the 16 match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 and the first one which is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi.

(Details to follow)