HBL PSL 8: Qalandars Struggle To Chase Target Of 208 Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2023 | 05:14 PM

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars struggle to chase target of 208 runs

Zalmi while batting first made 207 runs in clash with Qalandars at Rawalpindi Stadium today.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars are struggling to chase the target of 208 runs set by Peshawar Zalmi in today clash at Rawalpindi Stadium.

The Qalandars lose four wickets early while chasing the target and came under pressure.

Earlier Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bat first against the Qalandars. Their batters showed excellent performance and made 207 runs.

It is HBL PSL 23rd match being played at Rawalpindi Stadium while another match of the mega event will also be played tonight.

