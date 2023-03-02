UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars Win By 17 Runs Against Gladiators

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2023 | 07:19 PM

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win by 17 runs against Gladiators

Gladiators could not meet the target of 149 set by Qalandars in tonight clash of HBL PSL 8 at Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 2nd, 2023) Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs at Gaddafi Stadium in tonight clash.

The Gladiators faced amazing bolwing attack of Qalandars as Sarfraz Ahmed, the skipper, himself stayed there on the crease but he could not put his side on the right track to reach the target.

Earlier, Sikandar Raza scored 71 and gave a boost to Qalandars in tonight clash with Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium.

Raza made these scores against 34 balls and remained there for his side. However, the other player continued to come and go and could not stay longer.

The Qalandars set the target of 149 runs for Gladiators.

Earier, Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Qalandars while players of the both sides were quite excited.

Related Topics

Attack Lahore Qalandars Sarfraz Ahmed Sikandar Raza Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office of Anti-money Laundering and ..

UAE Executive Office of Anti-money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing an ..

3 minutes ago
 &#039;Climate Change and Gender Equality’ initia ..

&#039;Climate Change and Gender Equality’ initiative came at right time: Maria ..

32 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian PM in New Delhi

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian PM in New Delhi

33 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits 16th edition of Art Dub ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits 16th edition of Art Dubai

33 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed watches historic launch of &#0 ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed watches historic launch of &#039;Zayed Ambition 2&#039;

33 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boat Show 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.