HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win by 17 runs against Gladiators

Gladiators could not meet the target of 149 set by Qalandars in tonight clash of HBL PSL 8 at Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 2nd, 2023) Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs at Gaddafi Stadium in tonight clash.

The Gladiators faced amazing bolwing attack of Qalandars as Sarfraz Ahmed, the skipper, himself stayed there on the crease but he could not put his side on the right track to reach the target.

Earlier, Sikandar Raza scored 71 and gave a boost to Qalandars in tonight clash with Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium.

Raza made these scores against 34 balls and remained there for his side. However, the other player continued to come and go and could not stay longer.

The Qalandars set the target of 149 runs for Gladiators.

Earier, Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Qalandars while players of the both sides were quite excited.