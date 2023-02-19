UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars Win Toss, Decide To Bowl First Against Karachi Kings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2023 | 07:05 PM

The players of both sides are motivated to show excellent performance in tonight match at National Bank Cricket Arena

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars on Sunday won the toss and decided to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the eighth match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at National Bank cricket Arena on Sunday.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Shai Hope (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings Playing XI

Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Irfan Khan Niazi, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Akif Javed

