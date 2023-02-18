UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators Beat Karachi Kings By Six Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2023 | 05:16 PM

Karachi Kings found well but they could not chase the target of 169 runs set by Quetta Gladiators at National Bank Cricket Arena.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2023) Quetta Gladiators on Saturday beat Karachi Kings by six runs at National Bank cricket Arena.

After faltering early on, Guptill played a sensational innings that gave them a fighting total and that stupendous knock inspired his team to put up a concerted bowling effort and the likes of Hasnain, Naseem, Nawaz and Ahmed responded well.

It was the gun bowling that scripted Quetta's win in the end. That 86-run stand between Malik and Niazi kept them alive in the contest but the 18th and 19th over were very crucial where the Pakistan national team's quicks showed their temperament and quality.

Earlier, Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the 6th match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 tonight at the National Bank Cricket Arena

The match will start at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard time.

Sarfaraz's side have secured the largest victory (by runs) during a match between the two franchises.

Quetta beat Karachi by 67 runs in the third edition of the PSL.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius (partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq)

Karachi Kings: Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Akif Javed, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partial replacement for James Vince)

