HBL PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators Decide To Bowl First Karachi Kings

Published March 06, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Both teams are locking horns in the 22nd match of HBL Pakistan Super League at Rawalpindi Stadium tonight

Rawalpindi: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to field first against Karachi Kings at Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.

It is the 22nd match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

According to the reports, Gladiators made four changes in their squad and determined for victory in tonight clash.

Last night Islamabad United narrowlly won the match against Gladiators despite that Sarfraz -led side put huge efforts for its victory.

(Details to Follow)

