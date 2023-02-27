HBL PSL 8: Raza, Rashid Lead Qalandars To 200 Runs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2023 | 06:54 PM
Islamabad United has to chase the huge target of 201 runs to win against Lahore Qalandars at historic Gaddafi Stadium tonight.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars on Monday won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United.
Raza and Rashid played well to ush thier side to a strong position against Islamabad United which is a tough team.
It is the 16 match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 and the first one which is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi.
(Details to follow)