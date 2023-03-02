UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Sikandar Raza Give Boost To Qalandars

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2023 | 07:19 PM

HBL PSL 8: Sikandar Raza give boost to Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars all out at 148 while four balls of the last over were remaining in clash with Gladiators in tonight clash at Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 2nd, 2023) Sikandar Raza scored 71 and gave a boost to Qalandars in tonight clash with Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium.

Raza made these scores against 34 balls and remained there for his side.

However, the other player continued to come and go and could not stay longer.

The Qalandars set the target of 149 runs for Gladiators.

Earier, Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Qalandars while players of the both sides were quite excited.

Related Topics

Sikandar Raza Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begin ..

Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begins in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to increase local, foreign investme ..

Pakistan needs to increase local, foreign investment:oard of Investment (BoI) Ad ..

19 minutes ago
 EU Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power in Nigeria ..

EU Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power in Nigeria After Electoral Results Annou ..

13 minutes ago
 China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade ..

China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade Restrictions - Commerce Minis ..

13 minutes ago
 US 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Somalia's Progres ..

US 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Somalia's Progress in Fighting Al-Shabab - Afri ..

13 minutes ago
 Moscow Longevity project that marks its fifth anni ..

Moscow Longevity project that marks its fifth anniversary this year

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.