HBL PSL 8: Sikandar Raza give boost to Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars all out at 148 while four balls of the last over were remaining in clash with Gladiators in tonight clash at Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 2nd, 2023) Sikandar Raza scored 71 and gave a boost to Qalandars in tonight clash with Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium.

Raza made these scores against 34 balls and remained there for his side.

However, the other player continued to come and go and could not stay longer.

The Qalandars set the target of 149 runs for Gladiators.

Earier, Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Qalandars while players of the both sides were quite excited.