HBL PSL 8: Sultans Beat Quetta Gladiators By Nine Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2023 | 06:08 PM

Multan Sultans easily chased the target of 111 runs set by Quetta Gladiators in the third match of HBL PSL 8 at Multan Stadium.

Multan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2023) Multan Sultans won the match against Quetta Gladiators by nine wickes on Wednesday night.

The Sultans easily chased the target of 111 runs set by Gladiators in the third match of the mega event.

Rilee Rossouw's back to back sixes pushed his side to victory.

He said, "I have been playing so much cricket so this was just another game. I am feeling pretty alright. (On batting here in Multan) It is fantastic to be back here and playing in front of a crowd.

Everyone loves this franchise and everyone plays from the heart. The way we treat each other is with a lot of respect and we enjoy playing,".

Earlier, Gladiators played but their start was not good which eventually led them to set a very easy target.

However, Shahnawaz Dahani of Multan Sultans was ruled out of the PSL after he got injured in the opening match of HBL PSL 8.

