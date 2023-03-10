UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Sultans Beat Zalmi  By Four Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Riley Rossouw materialized the victory for Sultans as he made the fastest century of HBL PSL 8 in tonight clash with Zami at Rawalpindi Stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2023) Multan Sultans successfully chased the target of 243 runs set by Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi ground on Friday night.

Riley Rossouw materialized the victory for Sultans as he made the fastest century of HBL PSL 8.

Sultans won by four wickets.

On other hand, Zalmi made history as they became the first T20 franchise team to post 240 plus two matches in a row, and then made further history by failing to defend the total in both matches.

After this match, the playoff equation turned out to be very interesting as Zalmi now need to defeat Islamabad United to clinch a playoff spot in their final match. The experts say that if they do that and Multan beats Quetta in their last game, then Multan will jump past Islamabad into second place.

If Zalmi lose to Islamabad, then they'll need Multan to beat Islamabad to ensure Zalmi reach the playoffs.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first against Multan Sultans at Rawalpindi ground on Friday.

Multan Sultans XI: 1 Mohammad Rizwan (capt./wk), 2 Shan Masood, 3 Rilee Rossouw, 4 Kieron Pollard, 5 Tim David, 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Anwar Ali, 8 Usama Mir, 9 Abbas Afridi, 10 Sheldon Cottrell, 11 Ihsanullah.

Peshawar Zalmi XI: 1 Babar Azam, 2 Mohammad Haris, 3 Saim Ayub, 4 Tom Kohler-Cadmore, 5 Haseebullah Khan (wk), 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Omarzai Azmatullah, 8 Usman Qadir, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Arshad Iqbal, 11 Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

