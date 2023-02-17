HBL PSL 8: Sultans set huge target of 211 runs for Peshawar Zalmis

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sultans batters have shown excellent performance and have set a huge target of 211 runs for Peshawar Zalmis in the fifth match of ongoing season 8 HBL PSL at Multan.

Rilee Rossouw and Muhammad Rizwan played well and they led their side to a strong position.

Rossouw scored 75 off 36 balls while Muhammad Rizwan 66 runs off 42 balls.

Sutans lost ony three wickets to set the huge target of 211 runs for Zalmis who wono the toss but decided to bowl first.

(Details to Follow)