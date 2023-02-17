UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Sultans Set Huge Target Of 211 Runs For Peshawar Zalmis

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2023 | 06:16 PM

HBL PSL 8: Sultans set huge target of 211 runs for Peshawar Zalmis

Sultans batters have shown excellent performance and have set a huge target of 211 runs for Peshawar Zalmis in the fifth match of ongoing season 8 HBL PSL at Multan.

Multan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2023) Multan Sultans on Friday set a huge target of 211 runs for Peshawar Zalmis.

Rilee Rossouw and Muhammad Rizwan played well and they led their side to a strong position.

Rossouw scored 75 off 36 balls while Muhammad Rizwan 66 runs off 42 balls.

Sutans lost ony three wickets to set the huge target of 211 runs for Zalmis who wono the toss but decided to bowl first.

(Details to Follow)

Related Topics

Peshawar Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

14 minutes ago
 Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab b ..

Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends C ..

29 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in Karachi Police head offic ..

Two terrorists killed in Karachi Police head office attack: IG

1 hour ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and r ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and ready to welcome the World

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’ ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’hab Park

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.