HBL PSL 8: Sultans to chase 181 runs to beat Qalandars

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181-run target for Multan Sultans in tonight clash.

The Sultans' bowlers gave really tough time to the Qalandars’ batters as they sent Fakhar Zaman back to the pavilion without not even a single run.

The partnership of Mirza Tahir Baig and Abdullah could not continue before the pressure of the Sultans’ pacers.

Shafique and Billings made 69 runs but they were also shown the way out. The Sultans’ pacers restricted them to 180.

Earlier, Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first against Sultans.

Both the teams are excited for tonight clash and are playing the 20th match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at historic Gaddafi Stadium.

