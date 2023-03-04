UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Sultans To Chase 181 Runs To Beat Qalandars

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2023 | 07:07 PM

HBL PSL 8: Sultans to chase 181 runs to beat Qalandars

Qalandars have set the target of 181 runs for Multan Sultans in tonight clash at Gaddafi Stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181-run target for Multan Sultans in tonight clash.

The Sultans' bowlers gave really tough time to the Qalandars’ batters as they sent Fakhar Zaman back to the pavilion without not even a single run.

The partnership of Mirza Tahir Baig and Abdullah could not continue before the pressure of the Sultans’ pacers.

Shafique and Billings made 69 runs but they were also shown the way out. The Sultans’ pacers restricted them to 180.

Earlier, Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first against Sultans.

Both the teams are excited for tonight clash and are playing the 20th match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at historic Gaddafi Stadium.

(Details to Follow)

Related Topics

Pakistan Super League Billings Lahore Qalandars Fakhar Zaman Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

UAE positioned itself as key player in Global Valu ..

UAE positioned itself as key player in Global Value Chain: Al Zeyoudi

56 minutes ago
 SpaceX Partnership Helps NASA Move Faster While Ke ..

SpaceX Partnership Helps NASA Move Faster While Keeping Safety at Heart - Engine ..

58 minutes ago
 Three dacoits arrested, motorcycle, cattle, weapon ..

Three dacoits arrested, motorcycle, cattle, weapons recovered

59 minutes ago
 Hundreds of migrants flown home from Tunisia after ..

Hundreds of migrants flown home from Tunisia after attacks

59 minutes ago
 CTP collects Rs.80 million through 99,483 challan ..

CTP collects Rs.80 million through 99,483 challan tickets in February

59 minutes ago
 NASA, Roscosmos Meet Regularly on Space Vehicle Sa ..

NASA, Roscosmos Meet Regularly on Space Vehicle Safety as Part of ICC Community ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.