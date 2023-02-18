UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8 To Continue As Planned

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2023 | 05:24 PM

HBL PSL 8 to continue as planned

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will field full-strength sides tonight at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2023) Pakistan Cricket board on Saturday said the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 would continue as planned with both Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators to field full-strength sides tonight at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

The toss will take place at 6.30pm, with the first ball to be bowled at 7pm.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi:

“The HBL PSL 8 will continue as planned after it has been established and confirmed that Friday’s incident was an isolated one, which was unrelated to cricket. We have been working very closely with all stakeholders, including the local and foreign security experts, who have provided assurances and comfort that the event can proceed as there was no threat to cricket.

“The PCB takes the safety and security of all those involved in the HBL PSL 8 very seriously.

To ensure no stone is left unturned, Presidential-level security has been provided to the teams and officials. These unprecedented arrangements are similar to what were in place for international matches that have been highly praised and appreciated by the visiting teams and officials.

“The PCB remains committed to providing complete safety and security to all the participants and, as always, will continue to work very closely with the security experts and law enforcing agencies to ensure the players and officials are comfortable and being well looked after so that they can enjoy their stay in Pakistan and continue to entertain the fans and followers with their cricketing skills and talent.”

The reaction came a day after when three terrorists attacked Karachi Police Office. The Pakistani security forces launched a successful operation to eliminate the terrorists.

