UrduPoint.com

HBL  PSL 8: United Beat Sultans By Two Wickets

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2023 | 11:15 PM

HBL  PSL 8: United beat Sultans by two wickets  

United who decided to bowl first successfully chased the target of 206 runs set by Sultans in tonight clash at Rawalpindi Stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2023) Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans by two wickets in tonight clash at Rawalpindi.

Faheem Ashraf scored 48 off 26 balls and led his side to successfully chase the target of 206 set by Sultans in the first inning of the match.

Initially, the Sultans’ bowlers showed excellent performance as they not only slowed the runs but took eight wickets but they could not stop the United from chasing the target.

The strategy of bowling first and chasing the target in the second worked for Islamabad United tonight as they won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Sultans who made a good start scored 205 in the 24th match of mega event of HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

Related Topics

Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Islamabad United Event From Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi du ..

Mohammed bin Rashid speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi during Emirati astronaut’s fir ..

2 minutes ago
 HBL  PSL 8: United beat Sultans by two wickets

HBL  PSL 8: United beat Sultans by two wickets

2 minutes ago
 Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women' ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women's history week in senate

1 hour ago
 Two Italian Air Force Training Aircraft Collide, B ..

Two Italian Air Force Training Aircraft Collide, Both Pilots Dead - Air Force

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case on Ma ..

Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case on March 13

59 minutes ago
 NA Speaker, Deputy urge nation to offer special pr ..

NA Speaker, Deputy urge nation to offer special prayers on Shab-e-Barat to deal ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.