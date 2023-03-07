HBL  PSL 8: United beat Sultans by two wickets  

, ,

United who decided to bowl first successfully chased the target of 206 runs set by Sultans in tonight clash at Rawalpindi Stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2023) Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans by two wickets in tonight clash at Rawalpindi.

Faheem Ashraf scored 48 off 26 balls and led his side to successfully chase the target of 206 set by Sultans in the first inning of the match.

Initially, the Sultans’ bowlers showed excellent performance as they not only slowed the runs but took eight wickets but they could not stop the United from chasing the target.

The strategy of bowling first and chasing the target in the second worked for Islamabad United tonight as they won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Sultans who made a good start scored 205 in the 24th match of mega event of HBL Pakistan Super League 8.