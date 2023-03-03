HBL PSL 8: United stun Kings in tonight encounter

(@Abdulla99267510)

Azam Khan's amazing performance helped Islamabad United to successfully chased the target of 202 runs set by Kings in ongoing mega event of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2023) Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by six wickets at Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.

Islamabad United surprised the kings, especially Azam Khan who scored 72 for 41 balls and pushed his side to achieve the target in the 19th match of HBL Pakistan Super League.

Initialy, United lost four wickets and came under pressure but Azam took his team out of pressure by amazing strikes. Runs continued to go up with the presence of Azam.

It is the 19th match of HBL PSL 8 which is being played at Rawalpindi Stadium. Earlier, Kings won the toss and decided to bat first against Islamabad United.

