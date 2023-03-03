UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: United Stun Kings In Tonight Encounter

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2023 | 07:55 PM

HBL PSL 8: United stun Kings in tonight encounter

Azam Khan's amazing performance helped Islamabad United to successfully chased the target of 202 runs set by Kings in ongoing mega event of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2023) Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by six wickets at Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.

Islamabad United surprised the kings, especially Azam Khan who scored 72 for 41 balls and pushed his side to achieve the target in the 19th match of HBL Pakistan Super League.

Initialy, United lost four wickets and came under pressure but Azam took his team out of pressure by amazing strikes. Runs continued to go up with the presence of Azam.

It is the 19th match of HBL PSL 8 which is being played at Rawalpindi Stadium. Earlier, Kings won the toss and decided to bat first against Islamabad United.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Islamabad United Karachi Kings Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

5 minutes ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

4 minutes ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

17 minutes ago
 US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukra ..

US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukraine - Blinken

18 minutes ago
 Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Metro Music Festival returns to enchant city ..

Dubai Metro Music Festival returns to enchant city’s audiences with musical pe ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.