HBL PSL 8: United to chase 202-run target to beat Kings

Kings had set the target of 202 runs for United in ongoing mega event of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2023) Islamabad United has to chase the target of 202 runs set by Karachi Kings at Rawalpindi stadium tonight.

The Kings who lost momentum at a stage made good runs at the end in their encounter with Islamabad United.

The Kings made 86 for four wickets in the 10th over of their encounter at the stadium. The pace of the score after brisk start got slowed .

It is the 19th match of HBL PSL 8 which is being played at Rawalpindi Stadium. Earlier, Kings won the toss and decided to bat first against Islamabad United.

(Details to follow)