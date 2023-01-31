UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Which Foreign Players Will Play Mega Tournament For First Time?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 31, 2023 | 06:22 PM

The latest reports suggest that 15 local players will also make their way to the HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2023) As the HBL PSL 8 is approaching, as many as 21 foreign international players will play their debut matches this year.

The international players who will play HBL PSL for the first time included Andrew Tye (Karachi Kings), Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein (both Multan Sultans), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Peshawar Zalmi), Dwaine Pretorius (Quetta Gladiators), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gus Atkinson (both Islamabad United), Izharulhaq Naveed (Multan Sultans), James Fuller (Karachi Kings), Jimmy Neesham (Peshawar Zalmi), Josh Little (Multan Sultans), Kusal Mendis (Lahore Qalandars), Matthew Wade (Karachi Kings), Naveen-ul-Haq, Nuwan Thushara, Odean Smith (all Quetta Gladiators), Shane Dadswell (Lahore Qalandars), Richard Gleeson (Peshawar Zalmi), Tabraiz Shamsi (Karachi Kings), Wanindu Hasaranga (Quetta Gladiators) and Tom Curran (Islamabad United).

Among the local players, Ahsan Bhatti (Lahore Qalandars), Aamer Jamal (Peshawar Zalmi), Aimal Khan (Quetta Gladiators), Arafat Minhas (Multan Sultans), Haseebullah (Peshawar Zalmi), Hassan Nawaz (Islamabad United), Irfan Khan Niazi (Karachi Kings), Mirza Tahir Baig (Lahore Qalandars), Shawaiz Irfan (Lahore Qalandars), Sufyan Muqeem (Peshawar Zalmi), Tayyab Tahir (Karachi Kings), Mohammad ‘Karnal’ Zahid (Quetta Gladiators), Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (Multan Sultans), Omair Bin Yousuf (Quetta Gladiators) and Saud Shakeel (Quetta Gladiators).

The mega even will start from February 13 to March 19 and will be played in different cities including Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Five matches will be played in Multan, nine matches in Karachi and Lahore each and Rawalpindi will host 11 matches under the schedule.

More Stories From Sports

