HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

Both sides are super excited for tonight clash at the Multan Stadium as the players are determined to show excellent performance.

Multan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the fifth match of the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League at Multan Stadium.

Both the teams make one change each. In Sultans Brathwaite comes in place of Akeal Hosein and Rovman Powell replaces Shakib Al Hasan for Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi played one and won one as they beat Karachi Kings in their opening match by 2 runs. Multan Sultans played two, won one and lost one. They started off their campaign with a narrow one run defeat in a nail-biter against Lahore Qalandars but came back strongly with convincing 9-wicket victory against Quetta Gladiators.