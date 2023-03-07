HBL PSL 8: Zalmi defeat Qalandars by 35 runs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Qalandars failed to chase the target of 208 runs set by Zalmi in 23rd clash of HBL PSL 8 at Rawalpindi Stadium today.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2023) Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday failed to chase the target of 208 set by Peshawar Zalmi.

The Qalandars could score 172 runs against 207 runs of Zalmi at Rawalpindi Stadium. The Zalmi pacers gave really tough time to Qalandars who lost four wickets at the early stage.

Wahab and Arshad took 3 wickets each but it was actually Saim who took the game away with the bat scored 68 runs in 36 balls with 8x4s and 3x6s and set the tempo for Zalmi.

Earlier Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bat first against the Qalandars. Their batters showed excellent performance and made 207 runs.

It is HBL PSL 23rd match being played at Rawalpindi Stadium while another match of the mega event will also be played tonight.