HBL PSL 8: Zalmi set 241-run target for Gladiators

Babar Azam scored 115 off 65 while Saim Ayub 74 runs off 34 balls and took Zalmi past 200 runs in tonight clash with Gladiators at Rawalpindi ground.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2023) Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday made 240--the higest ever score of the HBL Pakistan Super Laegue 8 against Quetta Gladiators.

Earlier, Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators tonight at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Squads:

Zalmi XI: 1 Babar Azam (capt.), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Mohammad Haris, 4 Tom Kohler-Cadmore, 5 Haseebullah Khan (wk), 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Aamer Jamal, 8 Wahab Riaz, 9 Azmatullah Omarzai, 10 Arshad Iqbal, 11 Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Aimal Khan