HBL PSL 8: Zalmi  to bowl first against Gladiators in tonight clash

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Peshawar Zalmi has won the toss and decided to field against Quetta Gladiators in the ninth match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at National Bank Cricket Arena

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -Feb 20th, 2023) Peshawar Zami won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the ninth match of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 match at National Bank cricket Arena on Monday.

Quetta Gladiators made a change as Muhammad Hafeez replaced Umar Akmal.

The players of both the sides are excited for tonight clash at Karachi stadium.

Playing XI:

Quetta Gladiators Playing 11: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Iftikhar Ahmed, Martin Guptill, Wahid Bangulzai, Jason Roy, Qais Ahmed

Peshawar Zalmi Playing 11: Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Jimmy Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufyan Muqeem

