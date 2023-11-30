Open Menu

HBL PSL 9: Player Draft On 13 Dec

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 30, 2023 | 06:18 PM

The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Player Draft 2024 will take place at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on December 13 (Wednesday). The flagship event is tentatively scheduled from 8 February to 24 March 2024

The pick order for the Player Draft was finalised earlier this month with Quetta Gladiators set to make the first pick of the draft. The selection order for the first round for the Platinum category was determined by the inverse order of the previous season’s standings.

The process of local player category renewals for the upcoming ninth edition of the tournament was completed on 10 November with categories upgraded for nine players.

The registration window for foreign players was opened on 25 October with several top players across the globe showing interest.

The trade and retention window is currently open. Earlier today, Karachi Kings traded Imad Wasim to Islamabad United for Hasan Ali and received Islamabad United’s first round silver pick in exchange for their second silver pick.

The exact time of the HBL PSL Player Draft 2024 will be unveiled later.

