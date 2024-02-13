HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

(@Abdulla99267510)

Peshawr Zalmi will host the inauguration ceremony at the Polo ground in Lahore today.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2024) Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 is set to kick off in just five days, and Peshawar Zalmi has announced the unveiling ceremony with traditional fervor at Khyber Pass, adding to the excitement.

It's poised to be an intriguing show, blending ancient traditions with modern 3D projection magic to transport Zalmi fans back in time to the historic gateway of Khyber.

The 2017 PSL champions have announced exciting news, sharing a teaser on their social media platforms, delighting their supporters. Zalmi fans will be treated to a captivating spectacle as ancient stones awaken a vibrant procession of yellow colors, honoring the beloved attractions of our beloved city.

This unveiling journey transcends the boundaries of time and tradition, revitalized through the latest technologies such as 3D animation, projection mapping, building projection, video mapping, and laser projection.

Under Babar Azam's captaincy, Peshawar Zalmi reached the playoffs in the previous season but was defeated by defending champions Lahore Qalandars and was knocked out of the final contention by a close margin. It's worth noting that Peshawar Zalmi has the best record of reaching four finals in the past eight editions of the PSL and securing a playoff spot every other time.

Meanwhile, Zalmi's aim is to win the PSL title again after claiming their last trophy in 2017. The upcoming season is set to commence on February 17th.