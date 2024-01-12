HBL PSL 9 to begin from 17 February 2024

(@Abdulla99267510)

The marquee event will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2024) HBL PSL 9 will begin from 17 February 2024 at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore, with two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions Islamabad United.

Over the course of the 34-match T20 tournament, Karachi will host 11 matches, including the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will each host nine matches, while fans in Multan, the city of saints, will witness five matches.

The much-anticipated contest between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will be played on 24 February and 9 March. Gaddafi Stadium will stage the 24 February contest, while National Bank Stadium will see Qalandars and Kings locking horns on 9 March.

Kings, Qalandars, Sultans and United will play five matches at their home ground, while Peshawar Zalmi will play four matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Quetta Gladiators will play three matches each in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, while they will play one match at the Multan Cricket Stadium against the home side Sultans on 25 February.

Like the previous edition, the forthcoming ninth edition of the HBL PSL will take place in two legs with Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 14 matches between them from 17 to 27 February. The cricketing action will then move to Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, where 16 matches will be played from 28 February to 12 March. The tournament will then move to Karachi in its entirety for the playoffs.

Chair of PCB Management Committee, Mr Zaka Ashraf: “We are thrilled to announce that the HBL Pakistan Super League's ninth edition is set to kick off on February 17, showcasing the best of T20 cricket in four cities across Pakistan. The decision to host the marquee event across these cities is a testament to our commitment to bring top-notch cricket to fans across the country. We believe that hosting matches in these venues not only adds to the excitement for fans but also promotes cricket at the grassroots level.

“As we gear up for this spectacular event, we look forward to witnessing thrilling action and creating unforgettable moments for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Schedule of Matches:

February 17, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 18, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore; Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium

February 19, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 20, 2024 Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium

February 21, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore; Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium

February 22, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 23, 2024 Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium

February 24, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 25, 2024 Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 26, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 27, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 28, 2024 Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Stadium

February 29, 2024 Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Stadium

March 2, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 3, 2024 Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 4, 2024 Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 5, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 6, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 7, 2024 Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 8, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 9, 2024 Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 10, 2024 Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 11, 2024 Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024 Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024 Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024 Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024 Final, National Bank Stadium