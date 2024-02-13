HBL PSL 9 Trophy Unveiled In Lahore Ceremony
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2024 | 02:22 PM
PCB newly elected Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was the chief guest of the ceremony while the Peshawar Zalmi was its host.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2024) The trophy of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 season has been unveiled in a ceremony held in Lahore on Tuesday (today).
The players and the representatives of the franchises were also present there.
Teams such as Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, and Islamabad United will play five matches each at their respective home grounds. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will play four matches at the Pindi cricket Stadium. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators will go head-to-head with Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 25. They will also play three matches each in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.
The season, HBL PSL 9 is set to take place across four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, culminating in the final match scheduled for March 18 at Karachi's National Bank Stadium.
Just like the previous edition, PSL 9 will be divided into two legs. Matches will kick off at Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium from February 17 to 27.
The action will move to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Karachi's National Bank Stadium, hosting 16 matches from February 28 to March 12. In the opening encounter, Lahore Qalandars, two-time champions and current title holders from the 2016 and 2018 editions, will square off against Islamabad United.
A highly anticipated clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings is slated for February 24 and March 9. The match on February 24 will be held at Gaddafi Stadium, while the fixture on March 9 will take place at the National Bank Stadium.
