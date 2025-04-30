Open Menu

HBL PSL Achieves Milestone Of 300 Matches

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2025 | 08:05 PM

Babar Azam, who has featured in all 10 seasons and taken most catches (49), holds record for most runs in the league history with 3,621 runs to date in 96 matches, which is also a record for most HBL PSL games played by an individual

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2025) The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday reached a major milestone as it turned 300 matches old as the Quetta Gladiators took on Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday evening.

The Gladiators have been part of the first and 300th HBL PSL games and reaped victories on both the occasions. The first ever HBL PSL fixture took place on 4 February 2016 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Across the 10 seasons and in 300 exciting matches, the HBL PSL has provided the fans across Pakistan and around the globe an opportunity to witness the best of the best cricketers in action.

Babar Azam, who has featured in all 10 seasons and taken the most catches (49), holds the record for most runs in the league history with 3,621 runs to date in 96 matches, which is also a record for most HBL PSL games played by an individual. The right-hand batter also holds the record for most half-centuries (34) and 401 fours in HBL PSL history.

Hasan Ali has taken the most wickets in HBL PSL history with a tally of 121 scalps in 88 matches. In the 300-match history of Pakistan’s premier cricket extravaganza, England’s Jason Roy holds the record for highest individual innings – 145 v Peshawar Zalmi in 2023, Fakhar Zaman has hit the most sixes – 117 in 90 matches, while Ravi Bopara’s 6-16 from season 1 remains the best individual bowling performance.

Among the wicket-keepers Mohammad Rizwan takes the lead with 84 dismissals and 2,749 runs. Former Quetta Gladiators’ skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed holds the record for most matches as captain (80) and most wins (38). On the Umpiring front, Aleem Dar, who is set to retire from professional Umpiring at the end of this season has officiated the most HBL PSL games – 81 in 10 seasons.

No. of matches played by each franchise:

Peshawar Zalmi 110

Islamabad United 105

Karachi Kings 101

Lahore Qalandars 100

Quetta Gladiators 98

Multan Sultans 86

Salman Naseer, CEO HBL PSL: “We are incredibly proud to have witnessed the 300th match of the HBL PSL history. The HBL PSL has never looked back after taking off in 2016 and its success throughout the whole decade is a testament to the quality of cricket on display and utmost confidence of the fans and players alike on the brand.

“I congratulate each and everyone who has been involved with the HBL PSL in any capacity during these ten years especially the fans, franchises, commercial and services partners. It is because of their commitment that the league continues to grow, prosper and entertain us all season after season,”.

