HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad, Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2025 | 07:52 PM
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2025) The first-ever trophy tour in the history of HBL PSL will commence today from Hyderabad and Karachi, with ‘Luminara’ scheduled to travel to 11 cities across Pakistan till 29 March, the PCB announced today.
The 10th edition of HBL PSL is scheduled to take place in four cities—Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi—from 11 April to 18 May.
In the first leg of the trophy tour, the Luminara Trophy will be displayed at various locations across Hyderabad and Karachi till 15 March.
Following Hyderabad and Karachi, the trophy will travel to Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Islamabad. The second leg of the trophy tour will be announced in due course.
HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer:
“The HBL PSL trophy tour is a celebration of Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities and most importantly, its deep-rooted passion for cricket.
The tour aims to fulfill our desire to increase the physical reach of the HBL PSL throughout Pakistan. In the first leg, the trophy will be displayed from the vibrant streets of Karachi to the historic locations of Lahore and will also showcase breathtaking landscapes of Pakistan, with more historic and iconic locations to follow.
“This trophy tour is our way of giving back to the fans, who have been the heart and soul of HBL PSL over the last decade. Their unwavering support fuels the passion of our players and makes this league one of the best in the world.”
HBL PSL X ‘Luminara’ Trophy first-leg tour schedule:
14 March – Hyderabad
14-15 March – Karachi
16-17 March – Lahore
18 March – Multan
19 March – Bahawalpur
20 March – Faisalabad
22 March – Peshawar
23 March – Islamabad
