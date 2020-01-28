UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HBL PSL-V Official Anthem To Be Launched On Tuesday

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 12:08 AM

HBL PSL-V official anthem to be launched on Tuesday

The official anthem of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL-V) 2020 will be launched during a solemn ceremony at a local hotel on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):The official anthem of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL-V) 2020 will be launched during a solemn ceremony at a local hotel on Tuesday.

The HBL PSL-V anthem, Tayyar Hain, (We are Ready) will be run on all leading television news channels before the 9pm news bulletins while it will also be available for viewing at the PSL YouTube Channel.

Tayyar Hain, through its lyrics and music, captures the mood and celebrates the fact that the entire HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 is taking place in Pakistan for the very first time.

The launch of the anthem will also mark the official launch of the marketing campaign and build up to HBL PSL-V. The official hash-tag for the HBL PSL-V will be #HBLPSLV and #TayyarHain.

The video reflects an air of festivity gripping the entire nation with fans and supporters from all walks of life celebrating the home-coming of one of the most popular leagues on the planet.

Tayyar Hain (We Are Ready) has been sung jointly by rock icon Ali Azmat, folk music legend Arif Lohar, former 'Awaz' band singer Haroon Rashid and famous pop artist Asim Azhar. It has been produced by renowned musician Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan (Xulfi), while Kamal Khan of Laal Kabootar fame has directed the anthem video.

A total of 22 instruments have been used in creating Tayyar Hain, including indigenous instruments such as tumba, chimta and harmonium.

Pakistan star cricketers Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood would be seen in the video of the official HBL PSL-V anthem.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Pakistan Super League Hotel Rashid Shan Masood Babar Azam Rumman Raees Hasan Ali Ali Azmat Arif Lohar 2020 YouTube Afridi TV All From Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

3 minutes ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

3 minutes ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prince Guillaume of Lux ..

41 minutes ago

MoHAP organ donation App Hayat highlighted at Arab ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers of Zayed Cha ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.