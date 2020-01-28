HBL PSL-V official anthem to be launched on Tuesday

The official anthem of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL-V) 2020 will be launched during a solemn ceremony at a local hotel on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):The official anthem of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL-V) 2020 will be launched during a solemn ceremony at a local hotel on Tuesday.

The HBL PSL-V anthem, Tayyar Hain, (We are Ready) will be run on all leading television news channels before the 9pm news bulletins while it will also be available for viewing at the PSL YouTube Channel.

Tayyar Hain, through its lyrics and music, captures the mood and celebrates the fact that the entire HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 is taking place in Pakistan for the very first time.

The launch of the anthem will also mark the official launch of the marketing campaign and build up to HBL PSL-V. The official hash-tag for the HBL PSL-V will be #HBLPSLV and #TayyarHain.

The video reflects an air of festivity gripping the entire nation with fans and supporters from all walks of life celebrating the home-coming of one of the most popular leagues on the planet.

Tayyar Hain (We Are Ready) has been sung jointly by rock icon Ali Azmat, folk music legend Arif Lohar, former 'Awaz' band singer Haroon Rashid and famous pop artist Asim Azhar. It has been produced by renowned musician Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan (Xulfi), while Kamal Khan of Laal Kabootar fame has directed the anthem video.

A total of 22 instruments have been used in creating Tayyar Hain, including indigenous instruments such as tumba, chimta and harmonium.

Pakistan star cricketers Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood would be seen in the video of the official HBL PSL-V anthem.