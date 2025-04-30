HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 1

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2025) The HBL PSL X is all set to host its first double header at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 1 May (public holiday).

The 20th fixture of the tournament will be played between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings and the first ball will be bowled at 3pm. Following this, Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators, with the first ball of the match expected to be bowled at 8pm.

To facilitate spectators on 1 May, the PCB has made the following arrangements:

The fans will be permitted to bring umbrellas into the stadium to protect themselves from the sun

Water coolers will be available in every enclosure to help spectators stay refreshed throughout the match

Attendees are strongly encouraged to bring and wear hats or caps for added protection from direct sunlight

Special stalls offering lemonade will be available to help fans stay cool and hydrated.

Medical Advisory

To safeguard health and well-being during the match day, the PCB recommends the following:

Drink plenty of water regularly, even if you do not feel thirsty

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to protect your skin from sunburn

Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing made from breathable materials such as cotton or linen

Wear caps or hats to shield your head and face from the sun