Open Menu

HBL PSL X: Islamabad United Beat Multan Sultans By Seven Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2025 | 08:09 PM

HBL PSL X: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by seven wickets

United maintain fifth consecutive win in ongoing HBL PSL X by beating Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) Islamabad United on Wednesday chased down the target of 169 runs in 17.1 overs with 3 wickets down in 13th match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL X) at Multan cricket Stadium.

Andre House led United’s charge with an unbeaten 80-run knock. Colin Munro scored 45, Sahibzada Farhan 22, and Mohammad Rizwan 21 runs.

For Multan Sultans, Michael Bracewell, Ubaid Shah, and Chris Jordan took one wicket each.

Earlier, after winning the toss and batting first, Multan Sultans posted 168 runs for 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Usman Khan top-scored with 61 runs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan contributed 36, Yasir Khan 29, Iftikhar Ahmed 10, and Michael Bracewell 9 runs.

Kamran Ghulam (13) and Chris Jordan (6) remained not out.

For Islamabad United, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nawaz, Riley Meredith, and Shadab Khan took one wicket apiece.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Josh Little, Ubaid Shah

Islamabad United: Andries Gous (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Muhammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Riley Meredith, Salman Irshad

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Pakistan Super League Usman Khan Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Kamran Ghulam Usama Mir Mohammad Nawaz Shadab Khan Multan Sultans Islamabad United

Recent Stories

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

14 minutes ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

14 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

14 minutes ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

44 minutes ago
 Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

44 minutes ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

44 minutes ago
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

54 minutes ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

58 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk ..

Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad

54 minutes ago
 APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025

APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025

55 minutes ago
 Delegation from ITUC calls on acting speaker

Delegation from ITUC calls on acting speaker

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports