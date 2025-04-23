HBL PSL X: Islamabad United Beat Multan Sultans By Seven Wickets
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2025 | 08:09 PM
United maintain fifth consecutive win in ongoing HBL PSL X by beating Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) Islamabad United on Wednesday chased down the target of 169 runs in 17.1 overs with 3 wickets down in 13th match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL X) at Multan cricket Stadium.
Andre House led United’s charge with an unbeaten 80-run knock. Colin Munro scored 45, Sahibzada Farhan 22, and Mohammad Rizwan 21 runs.
For Multan Sultans, Michael Bracewell, Ubaid Shah, and Chris Jordan took one wicket each.
Earlier, after winning the toss and batting first, Multan Sultans posted 168 runs for 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.
Usman Khan top-scored with 61 runs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan contributed 36, Yasir Khan 29, Iftikhar Ahmed 10, and Michael Bracewell 9 runs.
Kamran Ghulam (13) and Chris Jordan (6) remained not out.
For Islamabad United, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nawaz, Riley Meredith, and Shadab Khan took one wicket apiece.
Squads:
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Josh Little, Ubaid Shah
Islamabad United: Andries Gous (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Muhammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Riley Meredith, Salman Irshad
