HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators Beat Islamabad United By Two Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2025 | 07:54 PM

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

Hasan Nawaz was standout performer with an unbeaten 64 runs while leading his side to chase target during clash at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday night

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2025) Quetta Gladiators secured a thrilling two-wicket win over Islamabad United in Lahore in the 23rd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 158 runs, Quetta reached the total with one ball to spare, losing 8 wickets in the process. Hasan Nawaz was the standout performer with an unbeaten 64 runs. Other contributors included Rilee Rossouw (27), Finn Allen (20), Mohammad Wasim Jr. (16), Haseebullah (7), captain Saud Shakeel (7), Faheem Ashraf (6), Kyle Jamieson (3), and Mark Chapman (2).

For Islamabad United, Naseem Shah and Salman Irshad took two wickets each, while Mohammad Nawaz, Agha Salman, and Jason Holder claimed one wicket apiece.

Earlier, batting first after being invited by Quetta, Islamabad United posted 157/9 in 20 overs. Mohammad Nawaz top-scored with 49, followed by Sahibzada Farhan (39), Kyle Mayers (22), Haider Ali (10), Colin Munro (9), Andre House (8), Naseem Shah (1), while Agha Salman and Mohammad Shehzad were dismissed for ducks.

Jason Holder remained unbeaten on 14.

For Quetta Gladiators, Faheem Ashraf starred with the ball, taking 4 wickets, while Saud Shakeel, Khurram Shehzad, Abrar Ahmed, and Kyle Jamieson picked up one wicket each.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Finn Allen

Islamabad United: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha (c), Andries Gous (wk), Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Salman Irshad

