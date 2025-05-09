HBL PSL X Remaining Fixtures Shifted To UAE Amid Pakistan, India Tensions
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2025 | 12:59 PM
PCB has decided to shift remaining matches to UAE so that domestic as well as foreign cricketers, who are our precious guests, can be saved from the possible reckless targeting by India, says Mohsin Naqvi
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2025) The PCB today confirms that the remaining fixtures of the HBL PSL X have been shifted to the UAE. As such, the last eight fixtures, which were previously scheduled in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore will now be staged at the UAE.
Schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared in due course.
PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi: “The PCB has always stood by the position that politics and sports need to be kept apart. However, in view of the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was manifestly done to disrupt the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to UAE so that the domestic as well as foreign cricketers, who are our precious guests, can be saved from the possible reckless targeting by India.
“As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the HBL PSL.
"I regret that our domestic audience and cricket lovers will not be able to watch these matches in Pakistan's stadiums.
“Like in the past, we hope that our stakeholders will rally with us to further the best interests of the tournament, our players and the fans. We are committed to ensuring that the league continues to thrive!”
